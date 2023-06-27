Senate Democrats say GOP attack on abortion rights has Hoosiers 'confused and intimidated'

It’s been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the constitutional guarantee of abortion rights. And state Senate Democrats said Republican attacks on abortion access since that decision have left Hoosiers “uncomfortable, confused and intimidated.”

Indiana was the first state to pass new abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling. The state’s near-total ban isn’t in effect because of court challenges. But Dr. Amy Caldwell, an OB-GYN who also provides abortion care, said it’s still created fear and misunderstanding among patients.

“I’ve personally seen patients try to attempt to end pregnancies in ways that were unsafe and dangerous because they thought they had no other option,” Caldwell said.

READ MORE: Indiana Supreme Court considers future of abortion rights in lawsuit over state's near-total ban

Senate Democrats have tried and will continue to propose eliminating the near-total abortion ban. But Republicans hold supermajorities in the legislature.

Still, Sen. Jean Breaux (D-Indianapolis) said GOP lawmakers aren’t accurately representing the will of Hoosiers. Abortion bans, she said, aren’t pro-life.

“They’re anti-poor, anti-Black and anti-women,” Breaux said.

The Indiana Supreme Court could rule any day on the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.

