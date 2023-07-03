Some new Indiana laws still yet to take effect

The majority of new Indiana laws take effect July 1. But there are a few bills that don't take effect for months or even years later.

One of the most extreme examples of a law taking a while to become effective is this year’s consumer data protection bill, SB 5. It requires companies to respond to consumers regarding their personal data. That includes finding out what data the companies have, correcting inaccurate information and deleting data, if requested.

And it won’t take effect until 2026, to give companies time to comply.

For the first time in decades, Indiana is expanding eligibility for the short-term financial help program known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF. The expansion in SB 265 both raises the income limit to be eligible and increases the monthly amount families can receive. But those changes won’t begin to happen until next July.

READ MORE: Hundreds of new state laws take effect July 1

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

There are also some bills that, while their provisions take effect July 1, still delay the changes in that legislation. An example is this year's budget bill, HB 1001.

Part of that measure speeds up tax cuts put into place last year. That accelerated process means Indiana's individual income tax rate will go from 3.15 percent to 3.05 next year, beginning in January. For a person earning $50,000, that will mean a savings over one year of $50.

Looking for a specific bill? Search for them on our 2023 bill tracker, which now highlights when new laws are taking effect. Find it at ipbs.org/projects/2023billtracker/

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.