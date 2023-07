Comedian and author Sarah Silverman is suing OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement, saying the companies improperly used her protected work to train their AI.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about the case with Adi Robertson, senior tech and policy editor at The Verge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.