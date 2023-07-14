© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WHO says artificial sweetener aspartame may be cancerous

Published July 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
A bottle of soda is photographed. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. (J. David Ake/AP)
A bottle of soda is photographed. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. (J. David Ake/AP)

In not-so-sweet news, World Health Organization says artificial sweetener aspartame may be cancerous. WHO has labeled the artificial sweetener aspartame as a “possible carcinogen,” but some experts disagree with that assessment.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Laura Reiley, a reporter covering the business of food for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.