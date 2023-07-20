© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Abortion rights advocates decry Republican attorneys general seeking patient abortion information

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT
Attorney General Todd Rokita stands in the balcony of the Indiana House chamber. Rokita is a White man, with dark, slightly graying hair, wearing a suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita signed onto a letter with 18 other Republican attorneys general that opposes a federal rule that would protect the private health information of people who access abortion in states where it’s legal.

In a recent letter, a group of state attorneys general — including Indiana’s Todd Rokita — oppose a potential federal rule that would shield the private health information of people who access abortion in states where it’s legal.

Abortion rights advocates decry that letter as a “disgusting overreach” designed to “scare and intimidate.”

Current federal medical privacy rules allow private information to be shared with law enforcement and government agencies for investigating possible violations of state laws or for the protection of public health.

A proposed change by the Biden administration would shield patients’ information, even from law enforcement, when it relates to reproductive health care in states where abortion is legal.

Nineteen Republican attorneys general say that proposal is based on “fear-mongering,” since no states that outlaw or heavily restrict abortion access penalize people who seek abortions.

But abortion rights advocates question why state attorneys general would want access to patients’ private health information if they weren’t planning on prosecuting them. They argue the goal is to scare patients from seeking abortions, even when legal.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith