Testimony against Texas' strict abortion ban unfolds in court

In Texas on Wednesday, a courtroom of lawyers listened to three women share heart-wrenching testimony about the impact the state’s abortion ban had on their pregnancies. The women are part of a lawsuit from the Center for Reproductive Rights alleging that Texas’ abortion ban prevents doctors from providing women with necessary and lifesaving care. Texas has one of the country’s strictest abortion laws, banning abortion after six weeks. Doctors can face a prison sentence of up to 99 years if they violate that law.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson gets the latest from Eleanor Klibanoff, women’s health reporter for the Texas Tribune.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.