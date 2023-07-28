'Mobility' may partly explain Indiana’s still-strong labor market, experts say, but unknowns remain

Indiana's economy has remained pretty strong in 2023’s first six months despite recent large manufacturing layoffs and high inflation. The state’s federally estimated unemployment rate has hovered around 3 percent, a near-historic low, for 20 months straight.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly employment estimates don’t really explain themselves.

For example, BLS data suggests Indiana lost manufacturing jobs in each of the last three months compared to the same months last year, but workforces in other industries grew and overall employment remained strong. The numbers don’t tell us why that’s happened.

Tin-Chun Lin, Indiana University Northwest economist, said he believes there is one strong possible explanation.

“I think it is possible, those workers that got laid off, they moved to other industries,” he said. “Since they are essential workers, not professional workers, it’s easy for them to move.”

Lin defined “essential” jobs as those in which workers can mostly learn on the job, as opposed to “professional” jobs that require years of formal post-secondary education like doctors and lawyers. “Mobility” between industries is easier as an “essential worker,” he said.

The reason manufacturing is shedding more workers than most other Indiana industries likely also has to do with inflation, Lin said. It’s now at 3 percent in the U.S., down from 9 percent a year ago — but, he said, it still has an impact.

“The manufacturing industry is a labor-intensive industry,” Lin said. “[Inflation] means everything is more expensive. So workers' living costs become more expensive, their real income decreases. So in that situation, employers are forced to increase wages.”

Lin said he believes many manufacturers are struggling to afford maintaining the growth in their workforce and wages seen last year. Many, he said, are likely slowing down production in the U.S. in order to move it to places where workers cost less.

The “mobility” Lin described for “essential workers” may also partly explain uneven unemployment and industry totals across Indiana’s metro areas and counties, said Rachel Blakeman, Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute director.

“There might be some opportunities for people who are unemployed to find employment in surrounding counties,” Blakeman said. “So for Lake County does somebody want to travel into Illinois? Does somebody in Kokomo want to travel into another county?”

Lake County had the state’s second-highest unemployment rate in May 2023 at 5 percent, according to the latest available data. Only 12 other countries had rates above 4 percent.

“There's this band of counties that has a higher unemployment rate than the state,” she said. “We also know these are counties that have a reliance on manufacturing and may not have a tremendous amount of economic diversity. So if there's a layoff or if people decide to leave their job on the confidence of the job market to find another one, they may not be able to secure employment quite as quickly.”

She said 5 percent unemployment is the threshold signifying that a labor market is shifting to favor employers, rather than giving employees the wage-increasing opportunity to shift jobs easily — or even just threaten to do so. But, the labor market outside those counties is still pretty tight overall.

“We started to see the high inflation and the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates a year ago and the thought was, are they going to bring the economy to a grand halt as interest rates went up? That has clearly not happened,” she said. “The job market has sustained some level of stability, if not growth … So I'm not prepared to say that we're going to have a soft landing. I'm not prepared to say that we are going to avoid a recession, but it's not looking likely right now.”

