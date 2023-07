Following a historic 13-day rally, the Dow Jons lost 200 points on Thursday. The Dow’s run has been just one piece of good news in the markets lately and comes after recession fears that gripped the beginning of the year. So why all the confidence in the markets?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong poses that question to Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan.

