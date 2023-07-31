Pee-wee Herman creator Paul Reubens dies at 70

Actor Paul Reubens — best known as the character Pee-wee Herman — died Sunday of cancer. He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read a statement on his Instagram. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

The story of "a guy and his bike" made a cultural splash when the film Pee-Wee's Big Adventure — directed by Tim Burton — premiered in 1985. Suddenly, a raft of childhood phrases were everywhere:

I know you are but what am I? I know you are but what am I?

That's my name! Don't wear it out!

Reubens created Pee-wee in 1977 as a member of Los Angeles improvisational group The Groundlings. And the character went on to have a long life in a stage and TV show before the film.

PeeWee's childish but big-hearted antics became beloved — but Reubens himself was more troubled. In 1991 he pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in an adult movie theater; about a decade later, he pleaded guilty to possessing an obscene image of a minor. His reputation as a sweet, children's performer never recovered.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.