Gen Con, North America’s largest tabletop gaming convention, begins in Indianapolis

The four-day convention began on Thursday. It will include a variety of events – including board and card games, roleplaying games, a costume contest, a film festival and more.

Some of the show highlights include a block party, a dance party, and a collaborative art project. There will also be a miniature hobby event, which will include contests, workshops and demonstrations on miniature and terrain painting.

There will also be an auction, a consignment store and a blood drive.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the convention this year. This is the event’s 20th year in Indianapolis.

Tickets are available online, and are $70 for Thursday or Friday, $85 for Saturday, and $17 for Sunday. A four-day pass is $135. There is also an online option for those who cannot make it in person.

Organizers behind Gen Con have become more vocal in recent years over policy in Indianapolis – including advocating for the city to back hotel projects and voicing concerns over the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.