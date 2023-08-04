© 2023 WBAA
Acclaimed short-story collection 'If I Survive You' long-listed for Booker Prize

Published August 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Find a book excerpt here.

The longlist for the Booker Prize was announced this week. Among the nominees is debut author Jonathan Escoffery. His debut short-story collection “If I Survive You” follows the lives of a family from Jamaica and their American-born son.

We revisit host Deepa Fernandes’ conversation with Escoffrey from last October.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.