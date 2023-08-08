© 2023 WBAA
These child actors continue to shine into adulthood

Published August 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
A filmmaker uses a camera. (Getty Images)
With performances in “The Revanant” and “The Bear,” Will Poulter is someone who made a successful transition from child to adult actor.

Film critic Ty Burr shares a few more examples with Robin Young.

Recommendations from Ty Burr starring actors who started as children

Will Poulter

  • “Son of Rambow”
  • “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader”
  • “Revenant”
  • “Detroit”
  • “Midsommar”
  • “The Bear”


Jodie Foster

  • “Freaky Friday”
  • “Taxi Driver”
  • “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”
  • “The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane”
  • “Five Corners”
  • “The Accused”
  • “Silence of the Lambs”
  • “Contact”


Christian Bale

  • “Empire of the Sun”
  • “Newsies”
  • “Reign of Fire”
  • “Rescue Dawn”
  • “3:10 To Yuma”
  • “Pocahontas”
  • “The Machinist”
  • “American Psycho”
  • “Batman Begins”/”The Dark Knight”/”The Dark Knight Rises”
  • “Vice”


Anna Paquin

  • “The Piano”
  • “Fly Away Home”
  • “Margaret”
  • “X-Men”
  • “The Irishman”
  • “True Blood”


Kirsten Dunst

  • “Interview with the Vampire”
  • “The Virgin Suicides”
  • “Dick”
  • The Power of the Dog
  • “Little Women”
  • “Bring It On”
  • “Spider-Man”
  • “Melancholia”
  • “Bachelorette”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.