New master’s program on happiness teaches students to 'look inside'

During times of financial stress, political division and even war, what is the relevance of happiness? Psychology professor Tal Ben-Shahar is helping students search for an answer. His field has been developing for years now, but last fall, he launched what he believes to be the world’s first master’s degree program in happiness at Centenary University in New Jersey. He joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

