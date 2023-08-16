How the Inflation Reduction Act impacts climate and economy

The Inflation Reduction Act is a massive measure that fuels the shift to green technologies, boosting the shift away from fossil fuels and toward solar and wind power and electric cars. It includes tax incentives that help bring down the price of installing solar or producing and buying electric cars. It is also helping to sprout new manufacturing in America. It’s been one year since the law passed without a single Republican vote.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.