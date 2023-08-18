Lawyer fighting 'forever chemicals' describes the battle ahead

After a few multi-billion dollar legal settlements over cleaning up PFAS chemicals in water systems, the lawyer who started the fight against so-called ‘forever chemicals’ says there is a lot ahead.

Robert Bilott says the chemicals are turning up across the globe in the blood of polar bears and penguins, in the blood of humans and in the rainfall. He talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

