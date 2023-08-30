© 2023 WBAA
Indiana state Sen. Chip Perfect to resign less than a year into new term

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
A headshot of Chip Perfect, a White man, balding, with a mustache.
Courtesy of the Indiana Senate Republican caucus
Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) was first elected in 2014.

Indiana Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) announced Wednesday he will resign from his seat next month, less than a year into his four-year term.

Perfect becomes the third GOP lawmaker to leave the legislature since the 2023 session ended in April, joining Ann Vermilion and Randy Frye.

In a statement, Perfect said resigning was a “difficult decision” and that he’s doing so for business, family and personal obligations. The legislator is president and CEO of Perfect North Slopes, a skiing resort in southeastern Indiana.

Perfect, who has served as chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology, was first elected in 2014.

A private Republican caucus will choose his replacement soon. That person will serve out the remainder of Perfect’s term, which ends in 2026.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

