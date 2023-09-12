Stranded, injured survivors of Morocco’s deadly earthquake are desperate for aid

Help has been slow to come for those affected by Morocco’s earthquake as rescue workers struggle to navigate roadblocks and the rough terrain of rural areas.

Many are frustrated with the Moroccan government’s decision to accept aid from only four countries, despite offers of help from across the world.

We hear from Alexander Cornwell, a journalist with Reuters in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

