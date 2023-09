The Federal Reserve is meeting Wednesday to discuss the delicate balance of keeping interest rates high enough to lift borrowing costs but low enough to not cause an unnecessarily severe economic slowdown.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Scott Horsley about what is expected to be decided at Wednesday’s meeting.

