Authors sue Open AI, owner of Chat GPT, over copyright infringement

George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult and John Grisham are among a group of 17 prominent authors suing Open AI for what they say is “systematic theft on a mass scale.” The class-action lawsuit claims that OpenAI, which owns Chat GPT, is illegally using their copyrighted work.

One of the chief concerns? The chatbot could churn out new work in the style of authors without their consent and without any of the profit.

We hear from Douglas Preston, one of the plaintiffs. He’s an author and the former president of the Author’s Guild.

