New national study highlights economic impact of arts, culture on Indiana cities

The National Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 is a national study measuring the economic impact of the nonprofit arts and culture industry. It used data from more than 300 local, regional and national partners to get data.

Indianapolis’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generated more than $500 million in direct economic contributions over a 13-month period.

This included $286 million in spending by Indianapolis-based nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $238 million in event-related spending.

This also created more than 7,000 jobs and provided over $340 million in household income to residents.

The greater Fort Wayne area generated nearly $65.6 million, with more than $26.6 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and nearly $40 million in event-related spending.

This led to the creation of more than 1,000 jobs and $33 million in household income to residents.

Carmel generated nearly $42.7 million with about $17 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $25.7 million in event-related spending.

Through this spending, 981 jobs were created and more than $30 million in household income was made for residents.

Nationally, the study revealed the nonprofit arts and culture industries created $151.7 billion in this 13-month period.

The Americans for the Arts, who created this study, say they hope to show the industry’s “wide-ranging impact” to push for more arts and culture funding in communities.

In a press release, a spokesperson said these arts and culture organizations have a “powerful ability to attract and hold dollars.”

The study also included a look into the social impact of local arts and culture with an emphasis on how it affects community pride. It also worked to expand inclusion and participation from BIPOC and African, Latine, Asian, Arab and Native American (ALAANA) groups in survey responses.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.