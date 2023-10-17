© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Technical Alert: We apologize for the ongoing issues with faulty equipment interfering with your radio listening experience. Our engineering team is working to correct the issue as soon as possible.

Social media users accuse platforms of suppressing posts about Palestine

Published October 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Social media users are accusing platforms like TikTok, X and Instagram of shadowbanning posts sharing what’s happening in Palestine. Users report their Palestine-related content to have lower engagement than other posts, sometimes getting taken down from their page entirely.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mashable reporter Meera Navlakha, who has been reporting on this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.