Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales launches election text hotline

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has launched a text hotline, where voters can get information and report issues about elections.

To use the new tool, Hoosiers text “IN” to 45995. They will then receive a link that takes them to a website where they can request information, ask a question, report a problem or file a complaint.

Morales’s office said election staff will then follow up with people directly.

The text tool is free to use, though text and data rates from your carrier may apply.

In a statement, Morales said the text tool is part of his pledge to make the office more efficient, putting resources "at Hoosiers’ fingertips."

