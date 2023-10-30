How the Class of 2024 is navigating social media

When it comes to social media, it’s well-established that young people are adept at navigating the digital landscape. But it’s also true that social media has proven to be detrimental to the physical and mental well-being of children, especially teenagers. Between cyberbullying, tackling misinformation, and higher depression rates in young adults, social media is a platform with unending potential.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with high school seniors An’Davantae’ Bussey and Leanne Nasser about how they’re navigating the vast digital landscape.

