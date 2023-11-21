George Santos announces he will not seek reelection following House report

New York Republican George Santos announced he will not seek reelection after a report by the House Ethics Committee found he violated federal laws by fabricating his life to get into Congress.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, joins us to discuss how Santos represents a larger problem within the Republican Party.

