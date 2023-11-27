Helping former hostages readjust

Most of the dozens of hostages freed under the deal with Hamas have remained in hospitals since their release as they begin the process of adjusting to the lives they led before they were taken.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Hagai Levine, head of the medical and resilience team for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, working with the freed hostages.

