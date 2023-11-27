Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of 3 Palestinian men in Vermont

Burlington Police arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent in Burlington on Saturday.

The suspect was arraigned Monday, accused of shooting and seriously injuring Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ahmad, all college students visiting Burlington for Thanksgiving. Civil rights organizations and families of the victims are urging police to investigate the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Vermont Public’s Brittany Patterson.

