To perform tower maintenance, WBAA AM 920 will briefly go off air staring at 12:30 pm Wednesday, December 13th. You can still find WBAA News on 105.9 FM or online

COP28 agreement: How does carbon capture factor in?

Published December 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST

Global leaders agreed to a deal that would transition the world away from fossil fuels, falling short of a plan to phase them out completely. Part of the plan calls for the use of carbon capture and removal technology.

That was the subject of a Here & Now series last week reported by Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley. O’Dowd joins host Scott Tong to discuss the technology.

