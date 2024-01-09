© 2024 WBAA
What the 737 Max 9 incident says about the broader culture at Boeing

Published January 9, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

About 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes are grounded after a door latch blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight over the weekend.

Peter Robison, senior reporter on the investigations team at Bloomberg News and author of the book, “Flying Blind: The 737 Max Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing,” joins us to discuss what this incident means for the reputation of Boeing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

