A sensory-friendly 'Nutcracker' at the San Francisco Ballet

The San Francisco Ballet gave a special performance of seasonal favorite “The Nutcracker” for audiences with sensory challenges including autism and cognitive and physical disabilities.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes attended a performance with her family, she speaks with dancer Jacob Seltzer-Rios and Jasmine Yep Huynh, associate director of education for the San Francisco Ballet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.