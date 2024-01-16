Bill to provide tax deduction for fetus won't advance in 2024 session

Pregnant people could claim their fetus as a dependent on their state taxes under legislation in a Senate committee.

But Tuesday’s hearing on the bill is as far as it will go this session.

Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) said in the wake of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, providing the tax deduction would help support expecting parents and families.

His legislation, SB 98, also requires the person getting the deduction to submit a radiology imaging report to prove they were pregnant.

“You’re building that relationship to hopefully get prenatal care and care for that mother and child as they go through the process of pregnancy,” Zay said.

But opponents of the bill said that’s an invasive surveillance of pregnancy. And University of Indianapolis sociology professor Elizabeth Ziff said the measure takes a step closer to fetal personhood, which she worries will be used to criminalize any activity in pregnancy that might risk a fetus.

“And placing the rights of the fetus or embryo above the rights of the pregnant person,” Ziff said.

Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Travis Holdman (R-Markle) said he won’t take a vote on the bill this session because of the ongoing legislative task force studying the state’s entire tax system.

