More than 100 people are still believed to be held by Hamas. Some of their family members are in Washington this week pushing for a deal to secure their release.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Maya Roman, who is calling for the release of Carmel Gat, believed to be in Hamas custody. Roman’s cousin is Gat’s sister-in-law.

