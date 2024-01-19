Artificial turf contains dangerous chemicals like PFAS — and there's no way to discard it safely

The artificial turf in many Americans’ backyards and schools is incredibly difficult to get rid of. And it turns out there is no safe way to recycle it.

In Pennsylvania, thousands of roles of discarded turf are piling up on farms and empty lots — which some experts say could have serious environmental and health implications.

We hear the story from Barbara Laker, a reporter with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

