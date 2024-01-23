Photos: See New Hampshire voters turn out for primary

Just one week after the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election.

New Hampshire has continuously held the first primary in the nation for over 100 years. Compared to Iowa, New Hampshire's electorate is more moderate partially because independents are allowed to participate in the primaries.

New Hampshire voters turned out and were met with crowds and lines. Candidates visited polling places to make their final pitches voters. There were over 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary and President Joe Biden won for the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR / Jesse Costa/WBUR Hundreds of voters line up down a hallway of Bedford High School as the polls open in the morning in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative Nancy Campbell, 71, a ballot clerk at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps a voter on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Dublin, N.H.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR / Jesse Costa/WBUR Brian Johnson and his children Reid, 9, and Sage, "Almost seven," vote together at Newfields Town Hall during the New Hampshire Primary in Newfields, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative Mary Loftis, 76, an Assistant Moderator at the Dublin Town Hall polling place, helps voters turn in their ballots on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Dublin, N.H.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR / Jesse Costa/WBUR Voters at Bedford High School walk through ropes in line to collect their ballots to vote in Bedford, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative People wait in line to register to vote at Milford High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Milford, N.H.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative A person votes at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H.

/ Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative / Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative "I voted" stickers line the edge of a ballot box at the Keene Ward 1 polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Keene, N.H.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR / Jesse Costa/WBUR Voters line up to register to vote at the Talbot Gym in Exeter, N.H. on Jan. 23, 2024.

/ Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images / Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images The results of the First-in-the-Nation midnight vote for the New Hampshire primary elections are revealed in the Living Room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H., on Jan. 23, 2024.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump visits a polling site at Londonderry High School on primary day, on Jan. 23, 2024 in Londonderry, N.H.