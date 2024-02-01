Greta Gerwig be up for Best Director, but 'Barbie' is nominated for 8 Oscars

Click here for the original audio.

Greta Gerwig won accolades for directing feminist movies including “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” “Barbie” might look pretty in pink, but it tackles heady themes too. And it got eight Oscar nominations, even though Gerwig didn’t receive a nomination for Best Director.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talked with Gerwig about her vision, the legacy of the controversial doll and how she collaborated with star Margot Robbie.

