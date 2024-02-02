© 2024 WBAA
What are Taylor and Elon doing *now*, and why is Elmo here? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
From left: Serial homepage offenders and ... Elmo?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum; Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Serial homepage offenders and ... Elmo?

This week, Taylor Swift appeared on the NPR homepage no less than five times! Sadly, this did not summon her — for that, you also need a mirror and a dark room. Or a Super Bowl.

Speaking of summoning, Congress manifested tech CEOs. Elon Musk, no longer CEO of X, was spared this indignity, giving him more time to imperil free will.

Plus: premium livestock content and French barricades! Have you been paying attention?

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.