January jobs report: Numbers nearly twice as high as predicted

January’s jobs report painted a surprisingly positive outlook for the labor market. Employers added 353,000 jobs in the first month of 2024, almost double the expected number. Those numbers come despite recent headlines showing some industries — namely media and tech — making big cuts to their workforces.

CBS News analyst and “Jill on Money” host Jill Schlesinger joins host Robin Young to explain why the labor market is so resilient.

