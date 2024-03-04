© 2024 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donald Rainwater to lead Indiana Libertarian ticket as party chooses its 2024 nominees

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST

The Indiana Libertarian Party chose its 2024 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate this weekend — and the ticket includes some familiar names.

Donald Rainwater will lead Indiana’s Libertarian Party ticket, making a second consecutive run for governor. In 2020, Rainwater — a software engineer — garnered the highest vote total by a Libertarian candidate in state history, earning more than 11 percent in the gubernatorial race.

His running mate is Tonya Hudson, a southern Indiana real estate broker who previously ran as a Libertarian for Congress in 2020 and 2022.

And the Libertarian Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate this year is perennial candidate Andrew Horning. Horning has run for Senate once before, in 2012. He’s also been the party’s nominee for governor twice and run for Congress as a Libertarian five times.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Ballot access in Indiana is determined by the number of votes earned in the race for secretary of state.

While Libertarians have automatic ballot access, they have not garnered enough votes to have primary elections. The party’s nominees are chosen at a state convention.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2024 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith