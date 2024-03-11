Memoir 'Starry Field' tells an uncovered history in colonial Korea

Margaret Juhae Lee used her training as a journalist to unearth the story of her late grandfather who had been imprisoned by the Japanese in Korea in the mid-1930s. She tells that story in her new book “Starry Field: a Memoir of Lost History” and talks with Deepa Fernandes about it.

Book excerpt: ‘Starry Field: A Memoir of Lost History’

