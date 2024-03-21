Children's book explores love, belonging and identity from the eyes of a transracial adoptee

The new children’s book “Eyes that Weave the World’s Wonders” follows a young transracial adoptee who realizes that while her Asian eyes may not resemble her parents, they’re a priceless connection to the culture and identity of her biological family. It’s a story about love and finding the beauty in the things that might set us apart from each other.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with both of the book’s authors: Joanna Ho is the New York Times bestselling author of several children’s books, and Liz Kleinrock is a transracial adoptee and an anti-racist educator.

The cover of “Eyes that Weave the World’s Wonders.” (Courtesy)

