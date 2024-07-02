The WBAA live streams are currently offline due to a power outage at our studio. We are actively working to resolve the issue and expect to be back online very soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
U.S. regulators try to crackdown on hard-to-cancel subscriptions
The FTC filed charges against Adobe, stating that Adobe deceived consumers about early termination fees and inhibited cancellations. NPR's Andrew Mambo speaks with former FTC chair and George Washington University Law School professor, Bill Kovacic.