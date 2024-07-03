© 2024 WBAA
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 3, 2024 at 3:41 AM EDT

How the Supreme Court's immunity ruling may re-shape the presidency. A proposed federal rule could offer protection from extreme heat to millions of workers. Ransomware is becoming a global crisis.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
