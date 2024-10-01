Watch: Moderators mute JD Vance's mic during immigration exchange in VP debate

Video credit: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate.

This story first appeared in the NPR Network's live blog of the 2024 vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.

Ahead of Tuesday night's vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz, CBS News said the network would reserve the right to turn off microphones if necessary.

The network exercised that right after a tense exchange between Vance and the moderators on immigration.

Vance criticized moderators Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan after they fact-checked his claim that undocumented immigrants were overrunning Springfield, Ohio. (Vance has repeatedly referred to Haitian migrants in Springfield as "illegal immigrants," but most of the Haitians living there have been granted temporary legal status).

When Vance continued to speak over the moderators, they muted his mic. Brennan smiled at the camera as he continued talking even after his audio went faint.

"Gentlemen, the audience can't hear you because your mics are cut," she said. "We have so much we want to get to."

She also said "thank you for explaining the legal process," after Vance went on a tangent about immigrants applying for asylum.

