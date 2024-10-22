5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state

Five people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in a home near Seattle on Monday.

Law enforcement received 911 calls Monday morning about a “disturbance with gunfire at a residential house” in Fall City, Wash., Mike Mellis, a deputy with King County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters. When they arrived at the home, they took a 15-year-old male into custody and discovered five people — two adults and three teenagers — dead inside the house. Another teenager was also found with injuries to “at least two parts of their body” and was taken to a nearby hospital, Mellis also said. It also appears the suspect as well as the deceased were all members of the same family, and their relationship is part of the investigation, the King County Sheriff’s Office told NPR.

“It does appear to be that this is a family incident. Clearly a domestic violence incident that involves not only a young man who’s now in significant trouble, it involves firearms. A young man and firearms,” Mellis said, adding it is unclear how many firearms were used or were inside the home.

“What had happened here this morning had essentially concluded before the 911 call was made or before deputies arrived,” Mellis said, adding that there was no confrontation with the teenager who was taken into custody.

The teenager was booked into King County’s juvenile jail on Monday and family members have been notified about the incident, Mellis said. He added that the home was not considered a “problem house” where multiple calls for police were made and police haven’t been at the house for “any significant reason for years.”

The teenager’s first court appearance is Tuesday afternoon and a case has not yet been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for a formal charging decision.

Copyright 2024 NPR