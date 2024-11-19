Beyoncé will perform a halftime show during one of the NFL's Christmas Day games

Beyoncé will perform at a halftime show during one of the NFL's Christmas Day matchups on Netflix.

She will take the stage during a game between her hometown team, the Houston Texans, and the Baltimore Ravens, to perform songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

The project was recently nominated for 11 Grammys, breaking the record for the most nominations for an album by a female artist, and placed Beyoncé as the artist with the most nominations in history, with 99.

Artists featured on the album could make an appearance, some of who include Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Shaboozey, Netflix said Sunday.

Beyoncé previously performed at two Super Bowl halftime shows — in 2013 with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, her former Destiny's Child bandmates, and in 2016 with Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

The game will stream on Netflix at 4:30 p.m. ET and be shown on the participating teams' local broadcast channels. Earlier in the day, Netflix is also streaming a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The company says it has also secured holiday games for 2025 and 2026.

