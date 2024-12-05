Efforts to save turtles with hypothermia that are washing up on Cape Cod beaches

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Sea turtles are washing up on the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, suffering from hypothermia. Some of them are being brought to the New England Aquarium for rehabilitation. Adam Kennedy is the aquarium's director of rescue and rehabilitation, and he's with us now to tell us more about this. Good morning, Adam.

ADAM KENNEDY: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: I think this is kind of confusing because you think the sea turtles live in these waters, so how can they be getting hypothermia?

KENNEDY: It is confusing. You would think animals that are in the ocean would be fine and adapt to this. But, you know, I grew up in Massachusetts and actually, you know, for many years, didn't know that sea turtles happen to be in Cape Cod Bay. But they've been cold stunting basically since I was born about, you know, decades ago.

And what's happening is these turtles come into Cape Cod Bay in the summer when it's nice and warm and as the fall approaches - and for folks that have been in New England know it gets - starts to get cold, and our winters get very cold. These turtles should actually be in a lot warmer water. And they want to head south, but if you know the shape of Massachusetts, there's a nice, flexed arm out into the Atlantic Ocean, and that doesn't really allow them to head straight south.

MARTIN: So is this something new?

KENNEDY: It isn't. This has been going on certainly for decades in the way that we see these turtles. Really, the new piece is, you know, just for a little over a decade now, what used to be tens of turtles is now hundreds of turtles, and it's actually projected to be thousands of turtles as we approach 2030.

MARTIN: Why so many, though?

KENNEDY: Yeah, so the phenomenon of the Gulf of Maine warming as quickly as it is and has been is allowing these turtles that normally, the majority, would be kept out of Cape Cod Bay due to that cold, cold water of the Gulf of Maine. With the warming is allowing more warmer water to push north. And in the summer allows these turtles that are normally out in the open water - these are juvenile critically endangered Kemp's ridleys, threatened green sea turtles, threatened loggerheads. Normally, they would be kept off and out of Cape Cod Bay in large numbers. It actually now allows them to kind of funnel into Cape Cod Bay for a good chunk of time during the summer.

MARTIN: Wow. So are turtles the only animals affected by this, or are there others?

KENNEDY: For the most part, it's turtles, but sometimes you'll see fish get in as well. But the majority that we see being affected by this cold climate is the turtles since they are reptiles, and their body temperature is what is the surrounding.

MARTIN: Wow, this is fascinating. So how do you take care of them, Adam?

KENNEDY: So we - once those turtles arrive in our facility, we start to slowly warm them up. You know, all the turtles that come in will get radiographs. We see a lot of pneumonia, so we'll have to treat those with antibiotics. The turtles all get fluid therapy and any emergency meds that they may need. If their heart rates are really low, they'll get epinephrine. If they're not breathing, we'll give them another stimulant drug to start that up.

And then, every day, we'll raise the turtles about 10 degrees Fahrenheit until they're swimming in the mid-70s. And then from there it's getting them to eat and getting those turtles supported so that way - you know, unfortunately, we can't keep all of them. They will be flown around the country for further rehabilitation, but we keep anywhere between 60 and 80 turtles here at the facility.

MARTIN: Well, thanks so much for explaining all that. That's Adam Kennedy. He's the director of rescue and rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium. Adam Kennedy, thank you so much.

KENNEDY: Thank you. It's been a pleasure.

