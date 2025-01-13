A look at the upcoming hearings for Trump's cabinet nominees

WFYI engineering is replacing WBAA-FM transmitter equipment this week, and this will result in occasional outages. Today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. you may expect about 30 minutes of disruption to the WBAA-FM radio broadcasts. You can still listen to WBAA News, Classical and Jazz online and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.