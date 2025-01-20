Follow NPR for Donald Trump's Inauguration Day coverage

Donald Trump's second inauguration takes place on Jan. 20, and NPR will be covering it all day. Follow NPR's live special coverage, including his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, from 11 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET. Hosts Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep and NPR correspondents Mara Liasson and Tamara Keith will be live in studio, and reporters Deepa Shivaram and Danielle Kurtzleben will report from the field.

Here are ways to listen and watch:

Click the audio button above

Watch the video below or on YouTube

Tune in on many public radio stations

Tell your Alexa device: "Alexa, ask NPR to play special coverage."

You can also watch the feed here as inaugural events unfold throughout the day.

Follow NPR's inauguration blog for news, context, analysis, reaction and fact checks — and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and NPR Politics newsletter to stay updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR