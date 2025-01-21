© 2025 WBAA
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Here's what to expect from President Trump's first full day back in office

By Franco Ordoñez,
Leila Fadel
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:04 AM EST

Here's what to expect from President Trump's first full day in office, as well as a recap of the executive actions he took on Monday.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
