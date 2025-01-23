© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Actor Ted Danson of 'A Man on the Inside' talks about fear, gratitude

Published January 23, 2025 at 6:37 PM EST

Actor Ted Danson pulls a question from the Wild Card deck and talks about how he tries to turn fear into gratefulness.

Copyright 2025 NPR