Why the idea of buying Greenland is more complicated now than it once might have been

President Trump says he wants the U.S. to take "ownership" of Greenland. One proposal is to buy it in a "sovereignty purchase," which has shaped the U.S. That's more complicated now than it once was.President Trump says he wants the U.S. to take "ownership" of Greenland. One proposal is to buy it in a "sovereignty purchase," which has shaped the U.S. That's more complicated now than it once was.

Copyright 2025 NPR